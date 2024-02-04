'Tortured Poets Department': Taylor Swift Announces 11th Album After Winning 13th Grammy!

Taylor Swift has a brand new album coming out very soon!

The 34-year-old singer announced her brand new album The Tortured Poets Department during her acceptance speech at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Taylor picked up the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for her 10th album Midnights, marking her 13th Grammy win ever. Her lucky number!

“I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret I’ve been keeping from you for the last 2 years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19, it’s called The Tortured Poets Department! … Thank you, I love you!” Taylor announced from the stage.

On Instagram, Taylor revealed more details about the album, including some lyrics.

“And so I enter into evidence / My tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / The tick, tick, tick of love bombs / My veins of pitch blank ink,” she wrote out in her own handwriting.

Taylor seemingly signed the handwritten note as the “Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department.”

Watch the acceptance speech video below!

Taylor Swift wins her 13th Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 16th Annual #Grammys pic.twitter.com/u2tHGRLn0w — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024

Check out the album artwork below!