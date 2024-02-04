Top Stories
Grammys Best Dressed 2024: Ranking the Top 20 Best Looks of the Night

Grammys Best Dressed 2024: Ranking the Top 20 Best Looks of the Night

Expecting a Taylor Swift Lip Reading Moment at Grammys 2024? Fans Think She Came Prepared!

Expecting a Taylor Swift Lip Reading Moment at Grammys 2024? Fans Think She Came Prepared!

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed (Live Updating!)

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed (Live Updating!)

Grammys 2024 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage, Including Taylor Swift &amp; More!

Grammys 2024 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage, Including Taylor Swift & More!

Sun, 04 February 2024 at 9:43 pm

Grammys Best Dressed 2024: Ranking the Top 20 Best Looks of the Night

Continue Here »

Grammys Best Dressed 2024: Ranking the Top 20 Best Looks of the Night

The fashion at the Grammys is always unique and interesting, and there’s no exception this year!

The biggest stars in the music world stepped out for the at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

More than 125 stars were spotted on the red carpet and you can see our separate post to see the complete list of guests at the event!

Taylor Swift, Lenny Kravitz, Miley Cyrus, and Doja Cat are among the stars who made our Best Dressed, but you might not be that familiar with our number one pick just yet. She’s a star in the making.

Browse through the slideshow to see our best dressed list for the Grammy Awards…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Grammys, Best Dressed, EG, Extended, Fashion, Grammys, Slideshow