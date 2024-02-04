Grammys Best Dressed 2024: Ranking the Top 20 Best Looks of the Night

The fashion at the Grammys is always unique and interesting, and there’s no exception this year!

The biggest stars in the music world stepped out for the at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

More than 125 stars were spotted on the red carpet and you can see our separate post to see the complete list of guests at the event!

Taylor Swift, Lenny Kravitz, Miley Cyrus, and Doja Cat are among the stars who made our Best Dressed, but you might not be that familiar with our number one pick just yet. She’s a star in the making.

