Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest Who Attended & The Best Fashion!
It’s the day of the 2024 Grammy Awards and we’ll be bringing you all of the red carpet arrival photos throughout the evening!
So many celebs are expected to be in attendance at music’s biggest night on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
The Recording Academy hands out so many awards each year that they can only give out a certain amount during the televised show. The rest are handed out during an afternoon awards ceremony, so some celebs have been there all day!
Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time. The show is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 8pm ET. Check out the full list of nominations, led by SZA with a whopping nine nods!
Head inside to check out the full list of celebs attending the Grammys…
Victoria Monet
Brandi Carlile and wife Catherine Shepherd
Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson
David Guetta and wife Jessica Ledon
Lainey Wilson
Boygenius (Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker)
Skrillex
Laverne Cox
Andrew Watt and Charlotte Lawrence
James Blake, Jameela Jamil
Kandi Burress
Zanna Roberts Rassi
Ella Balinska
Zuri Hall
Broadway star Natasha Yvette Williams
Davis Burleson
Kira Kosarin
Rufus Wainwright
Matt Cutshall
Arielle Vandenberg
Emily King
Emma Brooks McAllister
Keltie Knight
Tessa Brooks
Haley Kalil
Chris Olsen
Josh Groban
Annaleigh Ashford
Esperanza Spalding
Broadway star Micaela Diamond
Jake Shane
Chris Appleton
Broadway actor Jake Pedersen
Montana Tucker
Loni Love
Alix Earle
