Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest Who Attended & The Best Fashion!

It’s the day of the 2024 Grammy Awards and we’ll be bringing you all of the red carpet arrival photos throughout the evening!

So many celebs are expected to be in attendance at music’s biggest night on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Recording Academy hands out so many awards each year that they can only give out a certain amount during the televised show. The rest are handed out during an afternoon awards ceremony, so some celebs have been there all day!

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time. The show is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 8pm ET. Check out the full list of nominations, led by SZA with a whopping nine nods!

Head inside to check out the full list of celebs attending the Grammys…

Keep scrolling to see the full list of celebs attending the Grammys…

Victoria Monet

Brandi Carlile and wife Catherine Shepherd

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson

David Guetta and wife Jessica Ledon

Lainey Wilson

Boygenius (Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker)

Skrillex

Laverne Cox

Andrew Watt and Charlotte Lawrence

James Blake, Jameela Jamil

Kandi Burress

Zanna Roberts Rassi

Ella Balinska

Zuri Hall

Broadway star Natasha Yvette Williams

Davis Burleson

Kira Kosarin

Rufus Wainwright

Matt Cutshall

Arielle Vandenberg

Emily King

Emma Brooks McAllister

Keltie Knight

Tessa Brooks

Haley Kalil

Chris Olsen

Josh Groban

Annaleigh Ashford

Esperanza Spalding

Broadway star Micaela Diamond

Jake Shane

Chris Appleton

Broadway actor Jake Pedersen

Montana Tucker

Loni Love

Alix Earle

Check out the FULL winners list, updating live throughout the night.