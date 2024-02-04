Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest Who Attended & The Best Fashion!

Top Stories
Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed (Live Updating!)

Taylor Swift Changes All Profile Photos to Black &amp; White, Swifties Think 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Is Coming!

Celebrities Skipping Grammys 2024: Confirmed List of Stars Missing the Event

Sun, 04 February 2024 at 5:54 pm

It’s the day of the 2024 Grammy Awards and we’ll be bringing you all of the red carpet arrival photos throughout the evening!

So many celebs are expected to be in attendance at music’s biggest night on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Recording Academy hands out so many awards each year that they can only give out a certain amount during the televised show. The rest are handed out during an afternoon awards ceremony, so some celebs have been there all day!

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time. The show is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 8pm ET. Check out the full list of nominations, led by SZA with a whopping nine nods!

Head inside to check out the full list of celebs attending the Grammys…

Keep scrolling to see the full list of celebs attending the Grammys…

Victoria Monet at the Grammys

Brandi Carlile and wife Catherine Shepherd at the Grammys

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson at the Grammys

David Guetta and wife Jessica Ledon at the Grammys

Lainey Wilson at the Grammys

Boygenius (Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker) at the Grammys

Skrillex at the Grammys

Laverne Cox at the Grammys

Andrew Watt and Charlotte Lawrence at the Grammys

James Blake, Jameela Jamil at the Grammys

Kandi Burress at the Grammys

Zanna Roberts Rassi at the Grammys

Ella Balinska at the Grammys

Zuri Hall at the Grammys

Broadway star Natasha Yvette Williams at the Grammys

Davis Burleson at the Grammys

Kira Kosarin at the Grammys

Rufus Wainwright at the Grammys

Matt Cutshall at the Grammys

Arielle Vandenberg at the Grammys

Emily King at the Grammys

Emma Brooks McAllister at the Grammys

Keltie Knight at the Grammys

Tessa Brooks at the Grammys

Haley Kalil at the Grammys

Chris Olsen at the Grammys

Josh Groban at the Grammys

Annaleigh Ashford at the Grammys

Esperanza Spalding at the Grammys

Broadway star Micaela Diamond at the Grammys

Jake Shane at the Grammys

Chris Appleton at the Grammys

Broadway actor Jake Pedersen at the Grammys

Montana Tucker at the Grammys

Loni Love at the Grammys

Alix Earle at the Grammys

Check out the FULL winners list, updating live throughout the night.

