Grammys Best Dressed 2024: Ranking the Top 20 Best Looks of the Night

Celine Dion Makes Surprise Appearance at Grammys 2024, Son René-Charles Angélil Walks Her On Stage

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed - See How Taylor Swift Made History!

Grammys 2024 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage, Including Taylor Swift & More!

Sun, 04 February 2024 at 11:58 pm

Billy Joel Peforms New Song 'Turn the Lights Back On' for First Time at Grammys 2024 - Watch Now!

Billy Joel is returning to the Grammys stage for the first time in over 20 years!

The 74-year-old “Piano Man” singer hit the stage for the first time since 2002 for a performance of his brand new single “Turn the Lights Back On” at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Keep reading to find out more…

The new song is Billy‘s first original single in 17 years! It was co-produced by Freddy Wexler, Parisi and Emile Haynie, and has already climbed into the Top 20 on the US Adult Contemporary Billboard chart.

The last time Billy performed at the Grammys was back in 2002 when he and the late Tony Bennett performed their duet “New York State of Mind.”

Billy then returned to the stage at the end of the night to close out the show with a performance of “You May Be Right.”

You can check out the full list of winners from the 2024 Grammys here!
Photos: Getty Images
