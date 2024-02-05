Brandy Joins Burna Boy & 21 Savage For Historic 'Sittin' On Top of the World' Performance at Grammys 2024 - Watch Now!

Brandy looked fierce while hitting the stage at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old singer and actress joined Burna Boy and 21 Savage for a historic performance of the song “Sittin’ On Top of the World.”

If you didn’t know, the song samples Brandy‘s own 1998 song “Top of the World.”

The historic part of the performance comes as Burna Boy marked the first time an Afrobeats artist has performed at the Grammys!

Check out the performance inside…

“Sittin’ On Top of the World” was also nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance, while Burna was nominated for Best Global Music Performance for “Alone,” Best African Music Performance for “City Boys” and Best Global Music Album for I Told Them…

21 Savage was also nominated in several categories, including Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Rich Flex” with, Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Spin Bout U” and Best Rap Album for Her Loss, all with Drake.

Burna Boy performs with Brandy and 21 Savage at the 2024 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/0wJF9fxttN — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024

Browse through the gallery for more photos from Brandy, Burna Boy and 21 Savage’s performance at the Grammys 2024…