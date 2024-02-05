Top Stories
Grammys Best Dressed 2024: Ranking the Top 20 Best Looks of the Night

Grammys Best Dressed 2024: Ranking the Top 20 Best Looks of the Night

Celine Dion Makes Surprise Appearance at Grammys 2024, Son Ren&eacute;-Charles Ang&eacute;lil Walks Her On Stage

Celine Dion Makes Surprise Appearance at Grammys 2024, Son René-Charles Angélil Walks Her On Stage

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed - See How Taylor Swift Made History!

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed - See How Taylor Swift Made History!

Grammys 2024 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage, Including Taylor Swift &amp; More!

Grammys 2024 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage, Including Taylor Swift & More!

Mon, 05 February 2024 at 12:03 am

Brandy Joins Burna Boy & 21 Savage For Historic 'Sittin' On Top of the World' Performance at Grammys 2024 - Watch Now!

Brandy Joins Burna Boy & 21 Savage For Historic 'Sittin' On Top of the World' Performance at Grammys 2024 - Watch Now!

Brandy looked fierce while hitting the stage at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old singer and actress joined Burna Boy and 21 Savage for a historic performance of the song “Sittin’ On Top of the World.”

If you didn’t know, the song samples Brandy‘s own 1998 song “Top of the World.”

The historic part of the performance comes as Burna Boy marked the first time an Afrobeats artist has performed at the Grammys!

Check out the performance inside…

“Sittin’ On Top of the World” was also nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance, while Burna was nominated for Best Global Music Performance for “Alone,” Best African Music Performance for “City Boys” and Best Global Music Album for I Told Them…

21 Savage was also nominated in several categories, including Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Rich Flex” with, Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Spin Bout U” and Best Rap Album for Her Loss, all with Drake.

Browse through the gallery for more photos from Brandy, Burna Boy and 21 Savage’s performance at the Grammys 2024…
Just Jared on Facebook
brandy joins burna boy 21 savage to perform at grammys 01
brandy joins burna boy 21 savage to perform at grammys 02
brandy joins burna boy 21 savage to perform at grammys 03
brandy joins burna boy 21 savage to perform at grammys 04
brandy joins burna boy 21 savage to perform at grammys 05
brandy joins burna boy 21 savage to perform at grammys 06
brandy joins burna boy 21 savage to perform at grammys 07
brandy joins burna boy 21 savage to perform at grammys 08
brandy joins burna boy 21 savage to perform at grammys 09
brandy joins burna boy 21 savage to perform at grammys 10
brandy joins burna boy 21 savage to perform at grammys 11
brandy joins burna boy 21 savage to perform at grammys 12
brandy joins burna boy 21 savage to perform at grammys 13
brandy joins burna boy 21 savage to perform at grammys 14
brandy joins burna boy 21 savage to perform at grammys 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Grammys, 21 Savage, Brandy, Burna Boy