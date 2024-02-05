Here's Why Lana Del Rey Doesn't Get a Grammy for 'Midnights' Win: Recent Rule Change Revealed

If Midnights was released one year earlier, Lana Del Rey would be walking away as a Grammy winner for Album of the Year, but she’s not because of a recent rule change.

Taylor Swift won the coveted Album of the Year award at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Fans were confused why Taylor brought Lana on stage with her when her friend has just lost the award for her own album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

As most Taylor fans likely know, Lana is featured on the song “Snow on the Beach” on Midnights. In previous years, featured artists on a Grammy-winning Album of the Year album also were named recipients of the award. That all changed in 2024.

It was announced in June 2023 that the Recording Academy made a rule change for the category. Now, “music creators must be part of at least 20 percent of an album to earn a nomination,” according to THR. Lana is only on one song, so she didn’t meet the 20% requirement.

During her acceptance speech, Taylor praised Lana.

“I think so many female artists would not be where they are and would not have the inspiration they have if it weren’t for the work that [Lana has] done. I think she’s a legacy artist, a legend in her prime right now. I’m so lucky to know you and to be your friend,” she said.

Watch the speech below!