Grammys Best Dressed 2024: Ranking the Top 20 Best Looks of the Night

Celine Dion Makes Surprise Appearance at Grammys 2024, Son René-Charles Angélil Walks Her On Stage

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed - See How Taylor Swift Made History!

Grammys 2024 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage, Including Taylor Swift & More!

Mon, 05 February 2024 at 12:19 am

Mark Ronson Talks Ryan Gosling Performing 'I'm Just Ken' at Oscars 2024

Mark Ronson Talks Ryan Gosling Performing 'I'm Just Ken' at Oscars 2024

Mark Ronson shared his thoughts on Ryan Gosling performing “I’m Just Ken” at the 2024 Oscars.

If you were unaware, fans have been wondering if the Barbie actor would belt out the Oscar-nominated power ballad during the awards show next month. So far, Ryan has been coy about the possibility.

Mark, who cowrote the song, revealed what he knew while on the red carpet at the 2024 Grammys on Sunday night (February 4).

Keep reading to find out more…

Speaking to Variety, the musician stressed that he didn’t know where Ryan stood on the idea. However, Mark really wanted to see it happen.

“That would be great,” he told the outlet, asking, “Did he confirm to you? I want to know.” He added that it would be his “dream.”

One thing is clear: If Ryan does not want to perform the song, it will not be performed at the ceremony. Mark swiftly shot down the possibility of anyone else taking the stage to stand in for the actor, who is also nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars.

“No. I think if Ryan doesn’t do it then we’re not doing it,” he said.

It does seem like a safe bet that fans will get at least one Barbie performance at the awards show. Billie Eilish‘s soundtrack contribution “What Was I Made For” is also up for Best Original Song.

Billie already took home several trophies for her song. It won Best Song Written for Visual Media and Song of the Year at the Grammys. Meanwhile, “I’m Just Ken” picked up the Critics Choice Award for Best Song last month.

Check out all of the rest of the nominations for the 2024 Oscars.
