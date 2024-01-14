Humble Ryan Gosling Appears Shocked Upon Winning Best Original Song at Critics Choice Awards

Ryan Gosling proved that he truly is a humble legend while accepting an award at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night (January 14)!

The 43-year-old actor snagged the win for Best Song with his viral Barbie hit “I’m Just Ken.” In the process, he beat out two other songs from the hit movie – Dua Lipa‘s “Dance the Night” and Billie Eilish‘s “What Was I Made For.”

As the camera panned to him, he looked adorably shocked by the news.

Read more about Ryan Gosling’s reaction to the big win…

After presenters Bella Ramsey and Anthony Ramos announced that “I’m Just Ken” had beat out the competition, the camera panned over to Ryan, who was seated with Barbie director Greta Gerwig.

The camera caught his truly surprised face as everyone else applauded the news. “I’m Just Ken” co-writer and co-producer Mark Ronson could be seen giving Billie a hug in the background of the clip, which is going viral on X (formerly Twitter).

Congratulations to Ryan for the win!

The actor went into the awards show with two nominations. He was also up for Best Supporting Actor, which went to Robert Downey Jr. for his work on Oppenheimer. Barbie received a staggering 18 nominations overall.

See the full list of nominees here.

If you were wondering, there’s a reason that Ryan wasn’t joined by longtime partner Eva Mendes tonight.