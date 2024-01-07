Here's Why Eva Mendes Might Not Join Ryan Gosling at Golden Globes 2024

Fans have been wondering if Eva Mendes will be joining Ryan Gosling on red carpets tonight at the 2024 Golden Globes as awards season officially kicks off. Ryan is nominated tonight for his work as Ken in Barbie.

Well, while we can’t confirm anything officially, Eva previously revealed why she doesn’t join Ryan on red carpets. If you don’t know, the pair have been romantically linked since 2011 but are notoriously very private.

Keep reading to find out more…

About red carpets, she shared on Instagram a few months ago, “We don’t do those things together…Im only comfortable posting because it’s already out there.”

She continued, pointing out that they were “only on the red carpet together” to promote their film they did, The Place Beyond the Pines.

“By ‘not comfortable’, I mean exposing our very private life that we value. I’m still dying to do another movie with him though…♥️.”

The couple have two daughters, Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7, and while they’ve never officially confirmed if they’re married, she has fueled marriage rumors.