Eva Mendes Calls Ryan Gosling Her 'Husband' in New Interview, Fueling Marriage Rumors

Eva Mendes is sparking speculation that she and Ryan Gosling are a married couple now.

The 48-year-old Training Day star was giving an interview on Today Australia about the Ronald McDonald House charity when she said something that got a lot of attention about her relationship.

During the appearance, Eva referred to Ryan as her “husband” after being asked about how she’s spent time in Australia.

“I’m loving it here,” she responded.

“Everybody is amazing, everybody is welcoming us, it’s been so beautiful. My husband Ryan is here … and our children are here, we’re having the best time,” she continued.

Eva and Ryan have daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6.

She also talked about the 42-year-old actor, joking about his “ordinary” looks after seeing a shirtless clip of him from Crazy, Stupid, Love.

“Yeah, that’s my life, unfortunately. And he’s a great cook and he bakes. I got the short end of the stick, didn’t I!” she joked.

The two have been together for over a decade.

She shared a special tattoo tribute to Ryan recently as well: a tattoo on her inner wrist that read, “de gosling.” (In Hispanic culture, women can add “de” (“of”) to their last name after getting married to join the two names.

