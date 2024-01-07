Golden Globes 2024 Seating Chart Reveals 1 Star-Studded Table

A portion of the 2024 Golden Globes seating chart has been revealed…and this is one star-studded table!

This week, the press was given a preview of the event venue and one photographer snapped a pic of a table.

Keep reading to find out more…

The table consists of some of Barbie‘s team – with America Ferrera next to Greta Gerwig, who is next to Margot Robbie, who is sitting beside Ryan Gosling. Then, Ryan is sitting next to some of the Killers of the Flower Moon team, including Martin Scorsese, who is next to Leonardo DiCaprio, who is seated beside Robert De Niro.

Then, rounding out the table is The Color Purple team, with Oprah Winfrey sitting next to Danielle Brooks, who is also seated with Fantasia Barrino.

A video from EW also shows that Killers of the Flower Moon’s Lily Gladstone is at the table, and there’s also another person seated at the table but their seating card was hidden from view.

