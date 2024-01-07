Top Stories
Here's Why Eva Mendes Might Not Join Ryan Gosling at Golden Globes 2024

Here's Why Eva Mendes Might Not Join Ryan Gosling at Golden Globes 2024

Golden Globes 2024 Seating Chart Reveals 1 Star-Studded Table

Golden Globes 2024 Seating Chart Reveals 1 Star-Studded Table

Ariana Grande Announces New Music: 'Yes, And?' Single Confirmed, Release Date Revealed!

Ariana Grande Announces New Music: 'Yes, And?' Single Confirmed, Release Date Revealed!

Halle Bailey &amp; DDG Welcome Their First Child Together, Reveal Baby's Unique Name &amp; Gender

Halle Bailey & DDG Welcome Their First Child Together, Reveal Baby's Unique Name & Gender

Sun, 07 January 2024 at 11:27 am

Golden Globes 2024 Seating Chart Reveals 1 Star-Studded Table

Golden Globes 2024 Seating Chart Reveals 1 Star-Studded Table

A portion of the 2024 Golden Globes seating chart has been revealed…and this is one star-studded table!

This week, the press was given a preview of the event venue and one photographer snapped a pic of a table.

Keep reading to find out more…

The table consists of some of Barbie‘s team – with America Ferrera next to Greta Gerwig, who is next to Margot Robbie, who is sitting beside Ryan Gosling. Then, Ryan is sitting next to some of the Killers of the Flower Moon team, including Martin Scorsese, who is next to Leonardo DiCaprio, who is seated beside Robert De Niro.

Then, rounding out the table is The Color Purple team, with Oprah Winfrey sitting next to Danielle Brooks, who is also seated with Fantasia Barrino.

A video from EW also shows that Killers of the Flower Moon’s Lily Gladstone is at the table, and there’s also another person seated at the table but their seating card was hidden from view.

See who is nominated for Golden Globes this evening!
Just Jared on Facebook
golden globes seating chart 01
golden globes seating chart 02
golden globes seating chart 03
golden globes seating chart 04
golden globes seating chart 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Golden Globes, America Ferrera, Danielle Brooks, Fantasia Barrino, Greta Gerwig, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Martin Scorsese, Oprah Winfrey, Robert De Niro, Ryan Gosling