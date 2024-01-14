Top Stories
Sun, 14 January 2024 at 8:35 pm

Beef's Ali Wong Shares Sweet Kiss with Boyfriend Bill Hader After Winning at Critics Choice Awards 2024

A whole new group of fans just realized Ali Wong and Bill Hader are a couple after their kiss at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards!

The cute couple shared a kiss from their seats after she won on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Ali picked up the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for her work in Beef. Bill was in attendance as a nominee for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Barry, but he didn’t win the award.

“So are Bill Hader and Ali Wong dating? And how long have I been living under a rock?” one fan tweeted after the moment.

They also shared a kiss at the Golden Globes last week!

Ali was joined by co-stars Steven Yeun and Maria Bello, who also won awards, as well as Young Mazino.

FYI: Ali is wearing a Givenchy dress, Brandon Blackwood shoes, and Jared jewels. Bill is wearing Dior Men’s and an Omega watch. Steven is wearing Louis Vuitton. Young is wearing Prada.
