Robert Downey Jr. Reads His Bad Reviews During Critics Choice Awards 2024 Acceptance Speech

Robert Downey Jr. put a spotlight on his haters during his acceptance speech at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards!

The 58-year-old star won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

After Angela Bassett handed him his trophy, which he earned thanks to his performance as Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer, Robert began his speech by reading poor reviews from critics.

“I was thinking this morning, I love critics. You know, they’ve given me such beautiful feedback, really just so many great moments, and some of it is so poetic,” he joked. “I just want to share some of their thoughts with you over the years.”

The former Marvel star continued, “The first one is kind of like Haiku: ‘Sloppy, messy and lazy.’ The next one is more metaphoric: ‘Like Pee-Wee Herman emerging from a coma.’ This was from a Brit: ‘A puzzling waste of talent.’ And lastly, and this one lingered: ‘Amusing as a bed-locked fart.’”

Robert concluded by thanking those who worked with him on Oppenheimer.

“Every day of filming was like having my ego’s ass handed to me at the door, and I think it couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy,” he said.

