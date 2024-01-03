Top Stories
Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Reunite on Vacation, Source Reveals If They're Back Together

Zac Efron Details His First Kiss & First Cinema Crush

Kelly Clarkson Reveals How She 'Dropped Weight' Recently

Jamie Dornan Reveals 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Fame Led to a 'Stalker-Like Situation,' Addresses Dakota Johnson Secret Relationship Rumors

Wed, 03 January 2024 at 10:40 am

Here's Ryan Gosling's Answer on If He'll Perform 'I'm Just Ken' at Oscars 2024

Ryan Gosling‘s fan favorite song, “I’m Just Ken,” from 2023′s Barbie, was a smash-hit and could be nominated for an Academy Award this year, too.

Now, in a new interview, he’s revealing if he would ever perform the song live at the Oscars. Traditionally, there are performances of nominated songs during the telecast.

When asked, Ryan told W magazine, “Well, I haven’t been invited. And I wasn’t thinking about it until now, and now it’s all I’m going to think about. Do you get paid to sing at the Oscars? Do you have to drive yourself? What kind of scratch is involved? They pick you up at least, right?”

He was then asked if he has a go-to karaoke song, to which he responded, “I don’t have one. I only sing at the Oscars.… Oh no, wait, I don’t.”

