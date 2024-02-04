Celine Dion Makes Surprise Appearance at Grammys 2024, Son René-Charles Angélil Walks Her On Stage

CBS teased that a huge star would make a surprise appearance at the Grammys – and it was Celine Dion!

The beloved “My Heart Will Go On” singer presented the award for Album of the Year at the very end of the show at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

René-Charles Angélil, her 23-year-old son, walked her on stage.

Celine previously won the award back in 1997 for her album Falling into You.

“When I say I’m happy to be here, I really mean it, from my heart,” Celine said while beginning her speech.

If you didn’t know, Celine Dion is battling stiff person syndrome. She announced that she was diagnosed with the rare and incurable neurological disorder in December 2022. Her sister, Claudette Dion, recently spoke out about the musician’s current condition.

This is Celine‘s first major appearance since her diagnosis and we’re so happy to see her looking happy and healthy!