Beyoncé & Jay-Z Hang Out with Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, & More Stars at Grammys 2024!

Beyoncé is enjoying a night out at the 2024 Grammys!

The 42-year-old “Alien Superstar” entertainer was seen hanging out with famous friends including Dua Lipa and Kacey Musgraves during the commercial breaks of the awards show on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

For the awards show, Beyoncé wore a black and silver blazer with matching short-shorts with a white cowboy hat on top of her frosted platinum-blonde hair.

Beyoncé and 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter were on hand to support Jay-Z as he was honored with the 2nd annual Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.

After receiving his award, Jay, 54, was seen pouring out his Ace of Spades champagne to fellow guests and famous friends in the crowd including Dr. Dre, Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste, Peso Pluma, and Maluma.

In his acceptance speech, Jay ripped into the Grammys for snubbing Beyoncé in the past.

FYI: Beyoncé is wearing a Louis Vuitton outfit. Jay wore a Givenchy suit. Blue wore a Vivienne Westwood dress with Larroude boots.

