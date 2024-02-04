Top Stories
Grammys Best Dressed 2024: Ranking the Top 20 Best Looks of the Night

Grammys Best Dressed 2024: Ranking the Top 20 Best Looks of the Night

Celine Dion Makes Surprise Appearance at Grammys 2024, Son Ren&eacute;-Charles Ang&eacute;lil Walks Her On Stage

Celine Dion Makes Surprise Appearance at Grammys 2024, Son René-Charles Angélil Walks Her On Stage

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed - See How Taylor Swift Made History!

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed - See How Taylor Swift Made History!

Grammys 2024 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage, Including Taylor Swift &amp; More!

Grammys 2024 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage, Including Taylor Swift & More!

Sun, 04 February 2024 at 11:18 pm

8 Artists Won Their First Grammys at 2024 Ceremony, Including a Longtime Chart-Topping Pop Star!

Continue Here »

8 Artists Won Their First Grammys at 2024 Ceremony, Including a Longtime Chart-Topping Pop Star!

Winning a Grammy is one of the greatest achievements a musician can check off their bucket list, and eight stars are taking home their first award from the ceremony after the 2024 Grammys Sunday night (February 4).

Some artists work for years before they are recognized by the Recording Academy. Others receive critical acclaim from the start.

This year’s ceremony, hosted at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is sending an incredibly talented group home with their very first Grammys. The list includes a longtime chart-topping pop star and an industry newcomer who has taken the world by a storm.

Scroll through a slideshow to see all of the artist who took home their very first Grammys at the 2024 ceremony…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Grammys, EG, evergreen, Extended, Grammys, Music, Slideshow