Sun, 04 February 2024 at 11:17 pm

Victoria Monet Wins Best New Artist at Grammys 2024 After a '15-Year Pursuit'

Victoria Monet Wins Best New Artist at Grammys 2024 After a '15-Year Pursuit'

Victoria Monet took home a big win at the 2024 Grammy Awards!

The 34-year-old singer won the coveted prize of Best New Artist at the awards show on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Victoria beat out Gracie Abrams, Fred Again, Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Coco Jones, Noah Kahan, and The War and Treaty for the win.

Earlier in the night, Victoria also won the awards for Best R&B Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical for her album Jaguar II.

During her acceptance speech for Best New Artist, Victoria referenced her “15-year pursuit” to achieving success in the music industry and she thanked all of the people who believed in her along the way.

Check out photos of Victoria on the red carpet with her family!
Photos: Getty
