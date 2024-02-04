Victoria Monet & Boyfriend John Gaines Bring Daughter Hazel to Grammys 2024, Red Carpet Photos Revealed!

Top Stories
Sun, 04 February 2024 at 6:08 pm

Victoria Monet is making it a family affair at the 2024 Grammy Awards!

The 34-year-old singer, who is nominated for seven awards tonight, was joined by boyfriend John Gaines and their two-year-old daughter Hazel on the red carpet on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Ahead of the show, Victoria and Hazel were photographed jumping for joy on their hotel room bed.

Victoria is nominated for seven awards – Best New Artist, Record of the Year and Best R&B Song for “On My Mama,” Best R&B Performance for “How Does It Make You Feel,” Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Hollywood,” Best R&B Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical for Jaguar II.

She already won Best R&B Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical during the pre-show!

Hazel is the youngest Grammy nominee of all time as she is featured on the song “Hollywood.”

Check out the FULL Grammys winners list, updating live throughout the night.

FYI: Victoria is wearing Versace.

