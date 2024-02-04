Victoria Monet & Daughter Hazel Jump for Joy on Grammys Morning in Adorable New Photos

Did you know that Victoria Monet‘s two-year-old daughter Hazel is the youngest-ever Grammy nominee?!

The 34-year-old singer and her adorable daughter celebrated together on the morning of the 2024 Grammy Awards by jumping up and down in their hotel bed and we have the photos.

Victoria and Hazel snacked on Jimmy John’s new red velvet cookies while wearing matching bathrobes.

One of the seven Grammy nominations that Victoria holds today is for Best Traditional R&B Performance for her song “Hollywood,” which features her daughter’s voice. The Peasall Sisters’ Leah Peasall was previously the youngest Grammy nominee after being nominated for her work on the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack at age 8.

Victoria is considered the frontrunner for the Best New Artist award at tonight’s show. She recently opened up about the frustrating part of her connection to Ariana Grande.