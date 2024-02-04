Top Stories
Sun, 04 February 2024 at 4:38 pm

Jennifer Lopez & Ayo Edebiri Joined By Celeb Friends at 'SNL' After Party!

Jennifer Lopez & Ayo Edebiri Joined By Celeb Friends at 'SNL' After Party!

Jennifer Lopez and Ayo Edebiri stepped out for the Saturday Night Live after party to celebrate a job well done!

The two stars were among several celebs who attended the event at Mermaid Oyster Bar on Saturday night (February 3) in New York City.

Ayo, who just won an Emmy for The Bear, made her hosting debut on SNL while JLo returned as the musical guest.

Ahead of the episode airing, some of Ayo‘s past comments about Jennifer resurfaced online and she didn’t have many nice things to say back in 2020. During the SNL episode, she referenced the comments and expressed regret for saying them.

Some other celebs who stepped out for the event included Quinta Brunson, Kathryn Newton, and Kaia Gerber. Check out photos in the gallery!
Photos: Backgrid
