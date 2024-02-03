Top Stories
Grammys Winner Predictions 2024: Our Picks For Every Major Category!

Grammys Winner Predictions 2024: Our Picks For Every Major Category!

Miley Cyrus Joins Lineup of Grammys 2024 Performers!

Miley Cyrus Joins Lineup of Grammys 2024 Performers!

20+ Celebrity Names You're Probably Saying Wrong - How to Properly Pronounce Rihanna, Travis Kelce &amp; More!

20+ Celebrity Names You're Probably Saying Wrong - How to Properly Pronounce Rihanna, Travis Kelce & More!

Usher Explains How He Plans to Honor Black Artists Who Came Before Him During Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show

Usher Explains How He Plans to Honor Black Artists Who Came Before Him During Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show

Sat, 03 February 2024 at 3:07 am

Ayo Edebiri Said Jennifer Lopez's Career Was a 'Scam' Years Before Their Joint 'SNL' Gig

Ayo Edebiri Said Jennifer Lopez's Career Was a 'Scam' Years Before Their Joint 'SNL' Gig

Ayo Edebiri‘s past comments about Jennifer Lopez are coming to light ahead of their Saturday Night Live appearance.

The 28-year-old The Bear star and the 54-year-old singer and actress will serve as the host and musical guest on the February 3 episode of the NBC late night show.

If you didn’t know, back in 2020, Ayo made some interesting remarks about Jennifer!

Keep reading to find out more…

During an appearance on the Scam Goddess podcast, Ayo said that she believed Jennifer‘s career was “one long scam.”

“Well, that’s the thing. She thinks she’s on multiple tracks, but it’s not her,” the Emmy winner said. “I think she thinks that she’s still good even though she’s not singing for most of these songs.”

Ayo added that she was “fascinated” by the possibility of Jennifer‘s songs being sung by other artists and said that she started to look into similar cases.

“A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, ‘J. Lo didn’t have time to make it to the studio,’ like J. Lo was busy. It’s like, ‘Doing what?’ Not singing, obviously!”

There doesn’t appear to be any bad blood between the two, as Ayo and Jennifer came together for an SNL promotional video!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Ayo Edebiri, Jennifer Lopez