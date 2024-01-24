Ayo Edebiri To Make 'Saturday Night Live' Hosting Debut, Jennifer Lopez Announced as Musical Guest

Saturday Night Live has announced it’s next two celebrity guests!

The late night sketch show just revealed on Wednesday (January 24) which two stars are kicking off the February shows – Ayo Edebiri and Jennifer Lopez.

This will mark Ayo‘s debut as host, while Jennifer is making her return to the SNL stage.

In the past, Jennifer has been on the show four times, serving as host three times, and as musical guest two times, including one double duty episode. Her last appearance was in 2019 as host.

Ayo and Jennifer will appear on Saturday Night Live on February 3rd.

“See you February 3 @nbcsnl! #ThisIsMeNow #CantGetEnough” JLo shared on social media.

Ayo is, of course, fresh off of three big wins – sweeping the Emmys, Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, winning all three for her role in The Bear.

Jennifer is gearing up to release her new album This Is Me…Now, along with the accompanying musical event movie, This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, which will both be out on February 16th!

