Sat, 03 February 2024 at 2:29 am

Demi Lovato Reflects on Past Health Struggles: 'I Feel Happier Than I've Ever Been'

Demi Lovato Reflects on Past Health Struggles: 'I Feel Happier Than I've Ever Been'

Demi Lovato is opening up about her health struggles and how her life has changed since.

The 31-year-old “Give Your Heart a Break” celebrated her partnership with the American Heart Association with an appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna, where she talked about her experience recovering from addiction and the recent happy moments in her life.

If you didn’t know, Demi recently got engaged to Jordan “Jutes” Lutes!

Keep reading to find out more…

“I feel happier than I’ve ever been,” she said. “I feel like I’m in such a really great place, just spiritually and emotionally. Not only am I in love, but I’m also just mentally very strong.”

Referencing her battle with addiction, during which a 2018 drug overdose caused her three strokes and a heart attack, Demi emphasized how much progress she has made.

“I’ve overcome a lot and I am a survivor,” she said. “That’s my story today, is just one of overcoming a lot of hardships but finally feeling the love that I know I deserve and living an amazing life.”

Find out more about Demi Lovato‘s controversial song choice during her performance at The American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection Concert.

Watch Demi’s full interview here…
Photos: Getty Images
