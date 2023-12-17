Demi Lovato & Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes Are Engaged!

Demi Lovato and Jordan “Jutes” Lutes just got engaged!

The couple got engaged on Saturday (October 16) in Los Angeles, a rep for Demi confirmed to People.

The two first went public with their romance back in August 2022 when they were seen holding hands on a dinner date.

The 31-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer and the 31-year-old songwriter first met back in January of 2022 when they co-wrote her song “Substance.”

According to People‘s report, he popped the question with a bespoke pear-shape diamond solitaire engagement ring created by N.Y.C. luxury jewelry boutique Material Good.

It was described as a “personal and intimate proposal,” and afterward, they headed to one of their favorite L.A. restaurants to celebrate with their families.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

