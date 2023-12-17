Top Stories
Jacob Elordi Will Make His Hosting Debut on 'Saturday Night Live' Alongside Musical Guest...

America Ferrera Reunites With 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Co-Stars

Colin Jost Drags Wife Scarlett Johansson During 'SNL' Joke Swap With Michael Che

13 Actors Were Considered to Play Anakin in 'Star Wars' Before Hayden Christensen Was Cast (An A-Lister Reportedly Turned the Offer Down!)

Sun, 17 December 2023 at 10:23 am

Demi Lovato & Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes Are Engaged!

Demi Lovato and Jordan “Jutes” Lutes just got engaged!

The couple got engaged on Saturday (October 16) in Los Angeles, a rep for Demi confirmed to People.

The two first went public with their romance back in August 2022 when they were seen holding hands on a dinner date.

Keep reading to find out more…

The 31-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer and the 31-year-old songwriter first met back in January of 2022 when they co-wrote her song “Substance.”

According to People‘s report, he popped the question with a bespoke pear-shape diamond solitaire engagement ring created by N.Y.C. luxury jewelry boutique Material Good.

It was described as a “personal and intimate proposal,” and afterward, they headed to one of their favorite L.A. restaurants to celebrate with their families.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Photos: Getty
