Jacob Elordi Will Make His Hosting Debut on 'Saturday Night Live' Alongside Musical Guest...

America Ferrera Reunites With 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Co-Stars

Colin Jost Drags Wife Scarlett Johansson During 'SNL' Joke Swap With Michael Che

13 Actors Were Considered to Play Anakin in 'Star Wars' Before Hayden Christensen Was Cast (An A-Lister Reportedly Turned the Offer Down!)

Sun, 17 December 2023 at 11:24 am

16 Stars Who Deny Using Ozempic & 16 Who Admit They Use the Drug for Weight Loss

Ozempic is a once-weekly injectable medication formulated to help adults with type 2 diabetes manage their blood sugar.

The medication is also known for being a solution to weight loss, which some celebrities have used for that reason, and that reason alone.

Despite Ozempic being a growing weight loss trend, a plastic surgeon confirmed to Us Weekly in March 2023 that it was never meant for people who are near their ideal weight, and that “it’s not even approved by the FDA for casual weight loss.”

Despite that, some celebrities have and still take Ozempic for weight loss. Others have spoken out when accused of taking the drug. With that in mind, we’re looking at celebrities who’ve denied and admitted to taking Ozempic.

Find out what the celebrities have said about Ozempic…

