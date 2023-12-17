'Wonka' - Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers Revealed!

Timothée Chalamet’s Wonka is in theaters now, and the opening weekend box office numbers are in!

The musical movie about the early days of the beloved character opened to No. 1 in North America with $39 million, via Variety.

Keep reading to find out more…

It opened one week earlier last weekend internationally to $43.2 million, and brought in $53.6 million overseas in its second weekend, bringing its foreign tally to $112.4 million. Worldwide, it’s now brought in over $151.4 million.

Warner Bros. spent $125 million to produce Wonka, not including the marketing budget.

