Top Stories
Jacob Elordi Will Make His Hosting Debut on 'Saturday Night Live' Alongside Musical Guest...

Jacob Elordi Will Make His Hosting Debut on 'Saturday Night Live' Alongside Musical Guest...

America Ferrera Reunites With 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Co-Stars

America Ferrera Reunites With 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Co-Stars

Colin Jost Drags Wife Scarlett Johansson During 'SNL' Joke Swap With Michael Che

Colin Jost Drags Wife Scarlett Johansson During 'SNL' Joke Swap With Michael Che

13 Actors Were Considered to Play Anakin in 'Star Wars' Before Hayden Christensen Was Cast (An A-Lister Reportedly Turned the Offer Down!)

13 Actors Were Considered to Play Anakin in 'Star Wars' Before Hayden Christensen Was Cast (An A-Lister Reportedly Turned the Offer Down!)

Sun, 17 December 2023 at 12:41 pm

'Wonka' - Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers Revealed!

'Wonka' - Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers Revealed!

Timothée Chalamet’s Wonka is in theaters now, and the opening weekend box office numbers are in!

The musical movie about the early days of the beloved character opened to No. 1 in North America with $39 million, via Variety.

Keep reading to find out more…

It opened one week earlier last weekend internationally to $43.2 million, and brought in $53.6 million overseas in its second weekend, bringing its foreign tally to $112.4 million. Worldwide, it’s now brought in over $151.4 million.

Warner Bros. spent $125 million to produce Wonka, not including the marketing budget.

Timothée already revealed whether he’d star in a sequel to the movie. Find out what he said!

He also admitted why he was skeptical about taking on the role, until something changed his mind.

Find out if you should stick around for an end credits scene.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: Box Office, Movies, Wonka

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images