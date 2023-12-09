Timothee Chalamet Explains Why He Was Skeptical About 'Wonka,' & What Changed His Mind

Timothee Chalamet is set to bring famed chocolatier Willy Wonka to life in his new musical movie Wonka. However, he recently revealed that he was skeptical about the project when he was first approached with it.

During an interview, the 27-year-old actor explained why he was initially hesitant to agree to do the movie. He also shared what got him to change his mind.

“Like many people, when there are remakes, I feel very protective over the original character and versions you love,” Timothee told GamesRadar+. “Your eyebrows go up with skepticism about [whether] this is a legitimate, worthwhile story or a cynical money grab.”

What convinced him it wasn’t the latter? “I was reading the first three pages of the script, and the song ‘Hat Full of Dreams’ was in there. And there was no music to accompany it, but the lyrics were so clever.”

“[It’s] about this young Willy, who was definitively not the crazy, cynical, kind of jaded, brain-fried version that we see in the two prior films but was very hopeful, young, ambitious, won’t-take-no-for-an-answer, maybe a little naive,” he continued, adding, “That’s very clever.”

Wonka will arrive in theaters on December 15. Press play on the trailer below.