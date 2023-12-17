Top Stories
Jacob Elordi Will Make His Hosting Debut on 'Saturday Night Live' Alongside Musical Guest...

America Ferrera Reunites With 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Co-Stars

Colin Jost Drags Wife Scarlett Johansson During 'SNL' Joke Swap With Michael Che

13 Actors Were Considered to Play Anakin in 'Star Wars' Before Hayden Christensen Was Cast (An A-Lister Reportedly Turned the Offer Down!)

Sun, 17 December 2023 at 12:48 pm

'Friends' Cast Reacts to Matthew Perry's Death - Every Statement Revealed

'Friends' Cast Reacts to Matthew Perry's Death - Every Statement Revealed

Matthew Perry tragically died in a suspected drowning at the young age of 54 on Saturday (October 28), and with his cause of death being revealed this week, we’re looking back at the tributes that have poured in.

We’ve gathered every Friends co-star who has reacted to the news so far, and we’ll continue live updating this article as more reactions come in. This post includes a statement from the 5 main co-stars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.

If you don’t know, Matthew starred as Chandler Bing on Friends for all 10 seasons the show was on the air.

Keep reading to see who has paid tribute…

