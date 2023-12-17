Colin Burgess, AC/DC's First Drummer, Dead at 77

Colin Burgess, the original drummer of AC/DC, has died.

The Australian musician was 77 years old.

Colin served as the drummer of the Masters Apprentices from 1968 to 1972. His subsequent time with AC/DC lasted from November 1973 to February 1974. The band’s other founding members are: singer Dave Evans, bassist Larry Van Kriedt, and guitarists Angus and Malcolm Young.

Keep reading to find out more…

On Saturday (December 16), AC/DC’s official Instagram page announced the tragic news.

“Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess,” the band wrote alongside an old photo of their former colleague. “He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin.”

As of now, the cause of Colin‘s death has not been revealed.

We send our sincere condolences to Colin‘s loved ones during this difficult time.

So many stars have sadly passed away in 2023.