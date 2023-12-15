Matthew Perry's Official Cause of Death Revealed

We are learning more information about Matthew Perry‘s tragic death.

The beloved Friends actor passed away on October 28, 2023 after he was found in his jacuzzi. He was 54-years-old.

Nearly two months after his passing, Matthew‘s official cause of death has been revealed.

On Friday (December 15), the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office released Matthew‘s toxicology report, revealing that died of “acute effects of ketamine,” according to the report obtained by TMZ.

If you are unaware, ketamine is a drug that is used to treat depression and can also be used recreationally.

The medical examiner concluded that Matthew had taken ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety a week-and-a-half before his death. However, the ketamine that was found in his system at the time of his death “could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine’s half-life is 3 to 4 hours, or less.”

According to the medical examiner, the ketamine in Matthew‘s system caused both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression.

The report also confirmed that there was no evidence of alcohol, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, PCP or fentanyl in Matthew‘s system at the time of his death.

Contributory factors in Matthew‘s death include drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine effects. Buprenorphine is used to ween addicts off opioids.

