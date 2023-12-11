Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Texted Matthew Perry the Morning He Died, Explains How He Was Doing

Jennifer Aniston is revealing that she texted Matthew Perry the morning of his death.

If you did not see the tragic news, on Saturday (October 28), the 54-year-old Friends actor reportedly drowned at his home while in his hot tub.

In an interview with Variety, Jennifer made the revelation.

She shared, “He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy —that’s all I know. I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy.”

She continued, “I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard.”

Jennifer actually shared a text exchange she had with Matthew, honoring his passing.