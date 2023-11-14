Top Stories
Tue, 14 November 2023 at 12:33 pm

'Friends' Co-Stars React to Matthew Perry's Tragic Death (Live Updating)

'Friends' Co-Stars React to Matthew Perry's Tragic Death (Live Updating)

Matthew Perry passed away in an apparent drowning at the young age of 54 on Saturday (October 28) at his home, and his Friends co-stars have been mourning his loss.

We’ve gathered every Friends co-star who has reacted to the news so far, and we’ll continue live updating this article as more reactions come in. This post includes a statement from the 5 main co-stars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.

If you don’t know, Matthew starred as Chandler Bing on Friends for all 10 seasons the show was on the air.

Keep reading to see who has paid tribute…

