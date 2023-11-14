Top Stories
Celebrities Who Waited Until Marriage to Have Sex, Plus the 2 Stars Who Are Still Virgins at 39 &amp; 41

Celebrities Who Waited Until Marriage to Have Sex, Plus the 2 Stars Who Are Still Virgins at 39 & 41

Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About Life at Home With Husband Brad Falchuk, Difficulty of Blending Families &amp; the Term She Uses Instead of 'Empty Nester'

Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About Life at Home With Husband Brad Falchuk, Difficulty of Blending Families & the Term She Uses Instead of 'Empty Nester'

Glen Powell Strips Off His Clothes for Shirtless 'Men's Health' Photos, Speaks to Those Sydney Sweeney 'Alleged Affair' Rumors

Glen Powell Strips Off His Clothes for Shirtless 'Men's Health' Photos, Speaks to Those Sydney Sweeney 'Alleged Affair' Rumors

Why Did Chris Appleton &amp; Lukas Gage Split? Inside Their Decision to Divorce

Why Did Chris Appleton & Lukas Gage Split? Inside Their Decision to Divorce

Tue, 14 November 2023 at 1:36 pm

Scarlett Johansson Is Asked If Marvel Has Contacted Her to Return as Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson Is Asked If Marvel Has Contacted Her to Return as Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson stops by the Today show to promote her new skincare line The Outset on Tuesday morning (November 14) in New York City.

The 38-year-old actress promoted some of her new products including the Spa in a Box, holiday gifts, and more.

Keep reading to find out more…

During the interview, Scarlett was also asked about rumors that Marvel might want to reunite the 6 original Avengers, which would include her character Black Widow.

Al Roker asked if Marvel has approached her to return.

“You really ask the hard questions…I actually don’t have to tell you!” Scarlett said.

“I feel like that’s kind of the end, right?” Scarlett said, referring to her character’s death in Avengers: Endgame. The hosts pressed her for more information, but in true Marvel fashion, no info was shared!

Be sure to check out Scarlett‘s skincare line here!

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.
Just Jared on Facebook
scarlett johansson today show 01
scarlett johansson today show 02
scarlett johansson today show 03
scarlett johansson today show 04
scarlett johansson today show 05
scarlett johansson today show 06

Photos: Nathan Congleton/NBC
Posted to: Scarlett Johansson

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images