Scarlett Johansson Is Asked If Marvel Has Contacted Her to Return as Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson stops by the Today show to promote her new skincare line The Outset on Tuesday morning (November 14) in New York City.

The 38-year-old actress promoted some of her new products including the Spa in a Box, holiday gifts, and more.

During the interview, Scarlett was also asked about rumors that Marvel might want to reunite the 6 original Avengers, which would include her character Black Widow.

Al Roker asked if Marvel has approached her to return.

“You really ask the hard questions…I actually don’t have to tell you!” Scarlett said.

“I feel like that’s kind of the end, right?” Scarlett said, referring to her character’s death in Avengers: Endgame. The hosts pressed her for more information, but in true Marvel fashion, no info was shared!

