Jennifer Aniston Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Death, Shares Text Exchange They Shared

Jennifer Aniston has released a lengthy statement mourning the loss of her Friends co-star Matthew Perry, who passed away at the age of 54 on October 28 in an apparent drowning.

The cast of the former hit NBC show had released a joint statement after the news of his passing. Now, the cast have been releasing individual statements with Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox‘s coming yesterday. Read Matt‘s here and Courteney‘s here.

Keep reading to find out more…

On Instagram, Jennifer wrote, “Oh boy this one has cut deep… Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be.”

She continued, “For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn’t hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard. In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all.” Jennifer then included the text, which can be read here.

One text exchange Jennifer shared included a photo Matthew sent her from their early Friends days, which read, “Making you laugh just made my day. It made my day :)” to which Jennifer responded, “Awww…the first of THOUSANDS of times.”

She continued in her tribute, “Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying ‘could you BE any crazier?’”

She ended her note with, “Rest little brother. You always made my day…”

Our continued thoughts are with Matthew‘s loved ones during this time. RIP.