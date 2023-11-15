'Young Sheldon' 7th & Final Season on CBS - 9 Stars Expected to Return, 1 May Not!

Young Sheldon is coming back one more time.

The hit CBS show is a spin-off prequel to The Big Bang Theory, centered around main character Sheldon Cooper and his family living in East Texas.

As of March of 2021, CBS renewed the series through to a seventh season. Season 6 of the show just wrapped in May of 2023. The network has announced that Young Sheldon is sadly coming to an end in 2024.

The upcoming seventh season will be the show’s final season, the network revealed on Thursday (November 14).

CBS has also announced that Young Sheldon‘s final season will premiere on February 15, 2024 and will end on May 16, 2024. The number of episodes has also been revealed already.

Ahead of the premiere, here’s which stars will likely to return on the cast of the final season.

Find out who should be back for Young Sheldon Season 7…