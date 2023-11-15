David Schwimmer Remembers 'Friends' Co-Star Matthew Perry in Tribute After His Passing

David Schwimmer is the latest Friends star to mourn the loss of Matthew Perry.

David began his note to “Matty,” writing, “Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity. I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes. And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers.”

He then included a photo from a Friends episode, adding, “This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time. I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around— ‘Could there BE any more clouds?’”

Jennifer Aniston just released a statement to Matthew here, along with Matt LeBLanc‘s here and Courteney Cox‘s here.

Our deepest condolences go out to all of the Friends cast, as well as Matthew‘s loved ones.

