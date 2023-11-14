Courteney Cox Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Tragic Death

Courteney Cox is paying tribute to Matthew Perry.

“I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day,” Courteney began on Instagram.

Keep reading to find out more…

She continued, “When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites.”

She included a video of Chandler and Monica’s fling in London, which began their characters’ romance.

She added, “To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.”

Matt LeBlanc broke his silence on Matthew‘s passing earlier today. The Friends cast did release a joint statement 2 days after his death.

You can read every Friends co-star’s statement on Matthew‘s death here.