Tue, 14 November 2023 at 11:50 am

Matt LeBlanc Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry: 'You're Finally Free'

Matt LeBlanc Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry: 'You're Finally Free'

Matt LeBlanc is the first Friends leading cast member to release a solo statement about the tragic passing of their beloved co-star, Matthew Perry.

If you don’t know, the 54-year-old actor passed away in an apparent drowning on Saturday (October 28) at his home.

The cast issued a joint statement 2 days after his passing, but none have spoken out in a separate statement until now.

Keep reading to find out more…

Matt LeBlanc posted on Instagram, “Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

Matthew‘s autopsy has been completed and the initial drug testing came in but his cause of death has been deferred pending a full toxicology panel.

See what every Friends co-star said about Matthew‘s tragic death so far.

RIP.
