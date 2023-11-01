Matthew Perry's Initial Drug Test Results Are In, More In Depth Testing Will Take Months

Matthew Perry tragically passed away at the age of 54 when he was reportedly found deceased in his hot tub at his home on Saturday (October 28).

His cause of death was not determined at the time of the autopsy, as the medical examiner is awaiting the results of a full toxicology report.

However, a “less in-depth” test was run to see if there was any fentanyl or meth in his system at the time of his death.

Keep reading to find out more…

TMZ is reporting that they found no fentanyl or meth in his system. They are noting that “more in-depth” tests are being run to see if there were any illegal or prescription medication in his body at the time of his passing. They’ll be able to tell if any of the doses in his blood stream were at harmful levels as well. These results could take 4-6 months to get back, so a cause of death might take quite a while.

Our continued thoughts are with Matthew Perry‘s friends, family, and loved ones during this time. RIP.

Read more about the tragic passing of Matthew Perry…

‘Friends’ Cast Issues Joint Statement About Co-Star Matthew Perry‘s Death.

‘Friends’ Co-Creators Break Silence After Matthew Perry‘s Death.

Matthew Perry‘s Family Issues First Statement After His Death.

Matthew Perry Relaxed in a Hot Tub in His Final Instagram Post Before His Death.

Look Back at Matthew Perry‘s Memoir: 14 Revelations Including Why His Speech Was Slurred for ‘Friends’ Reunion, Sobriety Struggles, & Celebs He Secretly Dated.