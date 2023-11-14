Top Stories
Celebrities Who Waited Until Marriage to Have Sex, Plus the 2 Stars Who Are Still Virgins at 39 &amp; 41

Celebrities Who Waited Until Marriage to Have Sex, Plus the 2 Stars Who Are Still Virgins at 39 & 41

Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About Life at Home With Husband Brad Falchuk, Difficulty of Blending Families &amp; the Term She Uses Instead of 'Empty Nester'

Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About Life at Home With Husband Brad Falchuk, Difficulty of Blending Families & the Term She Uses Instead of 'Empty Nester'

Glen Powell Strips Off His Clothes for Shirtless 'Men's Health' Photos, Speaks to Those Sydney Sweeney 'Alleged Affair' Rumors

Glen Powell Strips Off His Clothes for Shirtless 'Men's Health' Photos, Speaks to Those Sydney Sweeney 'Alleged Affair' Rumors

Why Did Chris Appleton &amp; Lukas Gage Split? Inside Their Decision to Divorce

Why Did Chris Appleton & Lukas Gage Split? Inside Their Decision to Divorce

Tue, 14 November 2023 at 12:00 pm

Celebrities Who Waited Until Marriage to Have Sex, Plus the 2 Stars Who Are Still Virgins at 39 & 41

Continue Here »

Celebrities Who Waited Until Marriage to Have Sex, Plus the 2 Stars Who Are Still Virgins at 39 & 41

Over the years, numerous celebrities have spoken out about the decision to abstain from sex until marriage.

We’ve gathered up all the stars (and their ages) who have revealed these decisions, though some were on second marriages.

Keep reading to see who waited until marriage to have sex…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Danielle Jonas, EG, Evan Spiegel, Extended, Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, Kevin Jonas, Mariah Carey, Miranda Kerr, Nick Cannon, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images