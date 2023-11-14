Aubrey Plaza & Christopher Abbott Draw a Star-Studded Crowd for 'Danny' Opening Night Off-Broadway!

There were so many stars in attendance for the opening night performance of the off-Broadway play Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott.

The two actors posed for photos with director Jeff Ward outside of the Lucille Lortel Theatre on Monday night (November 13) in New York City.

Some of the special guests who attended the performance included Dakota Johnson, Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka, Mark Ruffalo, Ben Stiller and wife Christine Taylor, Piper Perabo, Susan Sarandon, and more.

Also there were Zazie Beetz and husband David Rysdahl, Pen15 stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle with their partners Michael Angarano and Alex Anfanger, Ellen Burstyn, Dan Stevens, Jesse Eisenberg, John Gallagher Jr., Mike Birbiglia, Rebecca Hall, and Walton Goggins.

Though she’s not pictured, Aubrey‘s very-famous roommate was also spotted at the performance!

Here is the play’s synopsis: “Have you ever been caught in an earthquake? A chance meeting. A dive bar. Some encounters are so dangerous and so beautiful, they redefine the meaning of love. Follow two desperate people in the Bronx, Danny and Roberta, as they walk the line between destruction and transcendence.”

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea is running through January 7 and most performances are already sold out, so get tickets now if you still can!