Mon, 11 December 2023 at 2:40 pm
Get to Know Rising Disney Star Winslow Fegley!
- Winslow Fegley is starring in Disney’s latest holiday movie The Naughty Nine, and he’s telling us more about himself! – Just Jared Jr
- The royals went for a mall portrait-style Christmas card! – Celebitchy
- These are the best beauty gifts to give this holiday season – Popsugar
- Find out which Freeform shows are coming to an end – Just Jared Jr
- Actress Kiernan Shipka hosted an intimate dinner in Los Angeles with Roger Vivier’s creative director Gherardo Felloni on Wednesday, December 6th in Los Angeles. Also in attendance were co-host Laura Brown, Alexandra Daddario, Zooey Deschanel, Alexandra Shipp, Kate Beckinsale, Allison Janney, Danai Gurira, Jurnee Smollett, Camille Razat, Lana Condor, Lily Rabe, Sarah Shahi, Jaz Sinclair, Rachel Zoe, Larsen Thompson, Anna Diop, Christine Chiu, Audrey Corsa, and Bella Heathcote. Check out the gallery for all the party pics!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty, Courtesy of Roger Vivier Posted to: Newsies, Winslow Fegley