Britney Spears Seemingly Drags Justin Timberlake After Recent 'Cry Me a River' Performance

Britney Spears is seemingly escalating a feud with Justin Timberlake.

The 42-year-old Princess of Pop hopped online on Friday (December 15) and shared a post that appeared to reference her ex and throw some shade his way.

Her message comes a few days after Justin introduced a performance of his song “Cry Me a River” – largely believed to be a breakup song accusing Britney of cheating on him – with a statement of his own.

Read more for a breakdown of who is saying what…

Before breaking into the song while performing at the grand opening of Fountainebleau Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, Justin told the audience “no disrespect.”

Many believe that it was his first time referencing his relationship with the pop star since the release of her memoir The Woman in Me. The book featured many revelations about their relationship and resulted in Justin being dragged on social media.

By the looks of it, Britney caught wind of Justin‘s recent performance and is responding in her own way.

On Instagram, she shared a clip from her scrapped “Make Me” music video. The accompanying caption reflected on the video but also appeared to feature pointed remarks about Justin.

“Oh Jesus Christ, the stories … I could tell on the set of this one,” Britney wrote, adding, “It was show in Arizona 120 degree heat.” She continued, writing, “2 different version videos were shot for this song … most boys say ‘OH I’M SHOOK’ !!!”

This is where the focus seems to shift: “Psss I never mentioned how I beat him in basketball 🏀 and he would cry … no disrespect 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!”

Fans believe that her use of the phrase “no disrespect” is a direct reference to Justin.

“There’s always more to the story and that’s not even half of it,” she also wrote. This was seemingly in reference to the music video, but it also appears to apply to the high profile relationship.

This is the second time that “Cry Me a River” has incited controversy online in recent weeks. Britney‘s fans were up in arms over a resurfaced clip of Justin performing the song back in August.

While Justin has not directly responded to Britney‘s claims about their relationship, another musician seemingly denied one of her stories about them.

Someone close to Justin also had to issue an apology after making offensive remarks about Britney.