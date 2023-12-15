Krista Allen Shocks Fans by Leaving 'Bold & The Beautiful,' Reason Why Explained

Krista Allen is leaving The Bold and the Beautiful after playing Dr. Taylor Hayes on the soap opera for the past two years.

The actress, who is nominated for a Daytime Emmy at tonight’s show, hasn’t appeared on the show since November 8 and she has now confirmed why she left the daytime drama.

Keep reading to find out more…

Krista told Deadline that her contract wasn’t renewed when it was up for negotiations in October.

“The craziest thing is right before I got dropped, I did the cast photo shoot, and then the next week they called and said, ‘we’re not going to keep your third year and thank you very much, you were wonderful and thank you, goodbye. And I was like, what?” she told Deadline.

She continued, “I think the hardest thing for me has been trying to stay quiet. I haven’t known what to say. And then when I got dropped, I was like, ‘oh, okay, is the show going to announce this?’ But they never did. And then on December 10, just recently, it was Taylor’s two-year anniversary [of being back on show], and I came back to Twitter for the first time since June to engage with fans again, just to say thank you because there were so many congratulations and people saying, ‘I can’t wait to see you back on screen’ and ‘when are you coming back?’”

A CBS insider told Deadline that Krista was offered the chance to return as a “recurring” star instead of a series regular, but that she declined.

Krista‘s rep claims that she was offered the chance to “say three lines for an episode ‘after a couple months of nothing.’”

Krista hopes that her role is recast.

“I think Taylor is needed. She was so missed whenever Hunter didn’t come back. The most ironic part of it is that it’s like a real life soap opera. This is the Friday cliffhanger!” she told Deadline.