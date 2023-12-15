Top Stories
Matthew Perry's Official Cause of Death Revealed

Andrew Garfield Supported Ex Emma Stone at 'Poor Things' UK Premiere &amp; She Had the Best Reaction to Seeing Him!

Prince Harry Speaks Out After Winning Phone-Hacking Trial Against Mirror Group Newspapers

Bradley Cooper Explains Why There Are 'No Chairs' on Set When He Directs

Fri, 15 December 2023 at 5:09 pm

Olivia Rodrigo Dating History: Ex-Boyfriends Revealed; Plus, Who Is She Dating Now?

Olivia Rodrigo Dating History: Ex-Boyfriends Revealed; Plus, Who Is She Dating Now?

Olivia Rodrigo‘s love life has been in the spotlight this year thanks to her new music, which references her exes.

The 20-year-old singer dropped her song “Bad Idea Right?” over the summer and it’s all about her going back to an ex when she knows it isn’t a good idea.

“‘bad idea right?’ started with us making a joke song about me hooking up with an ex-boyfriend, but then we realized we were actually onto something,” Olivia said in a statement. “We were throwing the weirdest things at the wall — in one of choruses there’s a part that sounds like an instrument in the background, but it’s me gradually screaming louder and louder.”

We decided to take a look back at Olivia‘s dating history and recap all of her famous ex-boyfriends.

Browse through the slideshow to look back at Olivia Rodrigo’s past relationships…

