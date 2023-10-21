Justin Timberlake Addresses 'Cry Me a River' Controversy, Refuses to Stop Singing Song in Resurfaced Video

Justin Timberlake is in some hot water with Britney Spears‘ fans over a resurfaced video.

The 42-year-old “Can’t Stop the Feeling” musician’s relationship with the 41-year-old “Toxic” pop star has been under a microscope this week in the leadup to Britney‘s memoir The Woman in Me. Excerpts from the book included multiple bombshells about their time together.

Now, fans are examining a clip of Justin singing “Cry Me a River,” which is largely believed to be a vengeful breakup song directed a Britney. His behavior in the clip is making people wonder if he’s truly sorry about how he handled their breakup after he issued a public apology in 2021.

The clip in question appears to be from Dave Chappelle‘s birthday party in August of this year. In it, Justin introduces “Cry Me a River” by saying, “They told me not to do this song no more. F-ck that.”

He then continues to perform the song. The clip can be seen on X (formerly Twitter).

“Justin Timberlake before singing ‘Cry Me a River’ at Dave Chappelle‘s birthday party on August 24 (of this year btw),” the fan that shared it wrote. “you can tell his notes app apology for Britney was so sincere in February 2021! #TheWomanInMe”

Amid increased speculation about Britney‘s relationships, the pop star took to social media to make it clear that she was not trying to stir up old drama.

Sources have also revealed how Justin reportedly feels about the memoir.

If you missed it, fans are also questioning if one of Britney‘s songs addresses more than their breakup.

The Woman in Me arrives on October 24. Preorder it now on Amazon.

