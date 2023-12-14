Is There a 'Wonka' Movie (2023) End Credits Scene? Details Revealed!

The new movie Wonka is now in theaters and the film is expected to be a box office hit over the holiday season.

Timothee Chalamet stars as the title character in the new movie and he’s getting great reviews for his work.

Fans who are checking out the movie will likely want to know if they should stick around after the credits for an additional scene. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

So, do you need to stick around after Wonka?

We can confirm that YES, there is a scene in the middle of the credits, and you should stick around for it!

The post-credits scene is a montage that features Hugh Grant‘s Oompa Loompa character giving an update on what happened to all of the characters after the events in the movie.

