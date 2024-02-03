MusiCares Person Of The Year Event 2024: Jon Bon Jovi Gets Support From His Wife Dorothea, Daughter Stephanie & More Stars! See Pics of Everyone

Jon Bon Jovi got support from some very special people while attending the 2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi on Friday night (February 2) in Los Angeles.

The 61-year-old rock legend was joined by his wife Dorothea Hurley and daughter Stephanie Rose Bongiovi at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Of course, his Bon Jovi bandmates were also by his side. As were a collection of music and Hollywood’s biggest stars.

In all, more than 30 celebrities walked the red carpet during the annual event. We pulled together photos of all of them for you to easily peruse!

Amanda Diaz

Emma Brooks

Davis Burleson

Jon Bon Jovi FYI: Jon is wearing Balmain.

Bon Jovi

Melissa Etheridge

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

Jason Isbell

Anna Sitar

Sammy Hagar and wife Kari Karte

Linda Perry

Jim Gaffigan

Adam Met

Verdine White

Sasha Farber

Shania Twain FYI: Shania is wearing Sergio Hudson FW23 RTW.

Lainey Wilson

George Clinton

Delta Goodrem

Marcus King

David Archuleta

Sabrina Carpenter FYI: Sabrina is wearing Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini.

Dove Cameron FYI: Dove is wearing Giambattista Valli.

Kat Graham FYI: Kat is wearing Alexandre Vauthier.

Debbie Gibson

Carly Pearce FYI: Carly is wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

Lenny Kravitz

Bebe Rexha

Damiano David FYI: Damiano is wearing Dion Lee.

Jelly Roll

Gayle King

Katharine McPhee and David Foster FYI: Katharine is carrying a Tyler Ellis bag.

Rita Wilson

Kylie Minogue FYI: Kylie is wearing Versace.

Bunnie XO

Fletcher

Jon Bon Jovi’s wife Dorothea Hurley and daughter Stephanie Rose Bongiovi

Michael Cimino

