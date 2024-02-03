MusiCares Person Of The Year Event 2024: Jon Bon Jovi Gets Support From His Wife Dorothea, Daughter Stephanie & More Stars! See Pics of Everyone
Jon Bon Jovi got support from some very special people while attending the 2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi on Friday night (February 2) in Los Angeles.
The 61-year-old rock legend was joined by his wife Dorothea Hurley and daughter Stephanie Rose Bongiovi at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
Of course, his Bon Jovi bandmates were also by his side. As were a collection of music and Hollywood’s biggest stars.
In all, more than 30 celebrities walked the red carpet during the annual event. We pulled together photos of all of them for you to easily peruse!
Head inside to see all of the photos from the event…
Keep scrolling to see all of the photos of the stars at the 2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi…
Amanda Diaz
Emma Brooks
Davis Burleson
Jon Bon Jovi
FYI: Jon is wearing Balmain.
Bon Jovi
Melissa Etheridge
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen
Jason Isbell
Anna Sitar
Sammy Hagar and wife Kari Karte
Linda Perry
Jim Gaffigan
Adam Met
Verdine White
Sasha Farber
Shania Twain
FYI: Shania is wearing Sergio Hudson FW23 RTW.
Lainey Wilson
George Clinton
Delta Goodrem
Marcus King
David Archuleta
Sabrina Carpenter
FYI: Sabrina is wearing Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini.
Dove Cameron
FYI: Dove is wearing Giambattista Valli.
Kat Graham
FYI: Kat is wearing Alexandre Vauthier.
Debbie Gibson
Carly Pearce
FYI: Carly is wearing Dolce & Gabbana.
Lenny Kravitz
Bebe Rexha
Damiano David
FYI: Damiano is wearing Dion Lee.
Jelly Roll
Gayle King
Katharine McPhee and David Foster
FYI: Katharine is carrying a Tyler Ellis bag.
Rita Wilson
Kylie Minogue
FYI: Kylie is wearing Versace.
Bunnie XO
Fletcher
Jon Bon Jovi’s wife Dorothea Hurley and daughter Stephanie Rose Bongiovi
Michael Cimino
Check out even more photos from inside the event in the gallery!