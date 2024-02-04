Ayo Edebiri References 2020 Podcast Comments About Jennifer Lopez in 'SNL' Sketch

Ayo Edebiri is poking fun at herself on Saturday Night Live!

The 28-year-old Emmy-winning actress hosted the late night show for the first time on Saturday (February 3). Jennifer Lopez appeared as the musical guest.

Following her hilarious opening monologue, Ayo appeared in several sketches. In one, titled “Why’d You Say It,” Kenan Thompson hosted a game show that exposed its contestants bad social media moments.

At one point in the sketch, The Bear star referenced a 2020 podcast appearance during which she described Jennifer‘s career as “one long scam.”

Ayo acknowledged her past comments by remarking on SNL, “Okay. We get it. It’s wrong to leave mean comments, or post comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast, and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid. But I think I speak for everyone when I say from now on, we’re going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online.”

Watch Ayo Edebiri’s full SNL sketch here…